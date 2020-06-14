15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:15pm
Woodland Heights
5 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1802 sqft
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$895
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1511 sqft
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

