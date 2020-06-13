125 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines Neighborhoods

This is West Des Moines, and now it's on everyones radar. Start assessing the neighborhood to see if all this hullabaloo is worth the trouble. When it comes to places to rentin West Des Moines, you can land a very decent house at a rate much lower than other cities in the US. Check out some of these neighborhoods:

Booneville: This neighborhood, on the southwest edge of West Des Moines, is made up of a mishmash of town houses that are all over the style map and some mobile homes. Because many university students live here, the vacancy rate is a miserable 4.3 percent. Expect daily commutes to work that last 30 minutes. $$$

S. 50th St/George M Mills Civic Pky: In this neighborhood mostly made up of small- and medium-sized family homes and rental apartments, expect to part with small- to medium-sized rents. The vacancy rate stands at 6.2 percent, and the commuting time is at a low and appealing 15 minutes. $$$

George M Mills Civic Pky/S. 60th St: This neighborhood, in the center of the city, will relieve you of more dollars, but you can expect to live large for the money as most houses are big--talk about getting your money's worth. The 6.0 percent vacancy rate is not alarming, and neither is the half-hour average commute to work. $$$$$

Ashawa: Residents in this northern suburb pay rents on the high side, but they get to spend their days in either a medium-sized or huge mansion. Only 4.4 percent of the houses are vacant. If you move into one of these vacancies, you will spend about half an hour to travel to work. Expect to bump into the many metropolitan sophisticates who live here. $$$$

Commerce: Rents in this neighborhood are quite low, and it has many small apartments and houses dotting the landscape. A few town houses can be rented too. The vacancy rate stands at 10.7 percent and commuting generally takes half an hour. $

Ashworth Rd/50th St: Your somewhat lower rent here allows you to call an average-sized apartment home. Smaller units also exist, including single-family homes. Expect to get pissed at your neighbor for parking five serious cars in his drive. Your 15-minute daily commute to will be spent wondering what you are doing wrong. $$

Ashworth Rd/19th St: As for this neighborhood, expect landlords to relieve of less money than others in West Des Moines. Medium-sized family houses, apartments, and even some large mansions are available, and with a vacancy rate of 10.2 percent, you should have no trouble finding your dream place. Commuting is an attractive 15 minutes. $$

Ashworth Rd/74th St: Rent here is moderately high, although you pay less for the small studio apartment than for the three-bedroom house (duh). With a current vacancy rate of 4.3 percent and daily commuting time of about half an hour, this could be a good choice if you have the money. $$$

Stonebridge Rd/39th St: Another moderately priced neighborhood, this area has a vacancy rate of 3.6 percent and a decent commute time of about 30 minutes. $$$