north of grand
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
152 Apartments for rent in North of Grand, Des Moines, IA
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$885
1138 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 6 at 05:29 PM
3 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
659 40th St
659 40th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
988 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fully Remodeled - Beautiful house in Woodland Heights area. Features plush carpet, modern paint tones, new kitchen and bathroom, and quiet street. Address is 659 40th St, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Results within 1 mile of North of Grand
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Chetwynd Place
3517 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chetwynd Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$982
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 21 at 04:16 PM
2 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3031 Grand Ave #306
3031 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - Downtown Living with underground parking! This open floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom condo is located on the corner of 31st and Grand.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
648 26th St
648 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Remodeled Centrally-located 3 BED HOUSE - Check out the virtual tour --> http://ow.
Results within 5 miles of North of Grand
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
14 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$830
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
19 Units Available
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
30 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1057 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.