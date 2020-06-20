All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

747 Wiliwili Street

747 Wiliwili Street · No Longer Available
Location

747 Wiliwili Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
2 covered parking stalls. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Air conditioning. Washer/dryer. New vinyl plank flooring. Ocean views. Close to Waikiki and Ala Moana shopping center. Sorry, no pets, smoking, or section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Wiliwili Street have any available units?
747 Wiliwili Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 747 Wiliwili Street have?
Some of 747 Wiliwili Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Wiliwili Street currently offering any rent specials?
747 Wiliwili Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Wiliwili Street pet-friendly?
No, 747 Wiliwili Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street offer parking?
Yes, 747 Wiliwili Street does offer parking.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Wiliwili Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street have a pool?
No, 747 Wiliwili Street does not have a pool.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street have accessible units?
No, 747 Wiliwili Street does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Wiliwili Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Wiliwili Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 747 Wiliwili Street has units with air conditioning.
