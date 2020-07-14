Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki. The property is in a great location just around the corner from tons of restaurants, Wal-Mart, Ross, Foodland, Ala Moana Center, and much more. This property is perfect for those who want a central and convenient location but do not want to be right in the hustle and bustle of the city. Makiki is a great desirable residential location comprised of mostly condos, apartment buildings and houses. The property is just a couple blocks from the freeway on-ramp with a small convenience store, cafe, and restaurants. The property features on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities. Each apartment has its own private lanai perfect for taking in the fresh air or enjoying your morning coffee. We have a beautifully landscaped property with the serenity of shaded walkways, flowering plants and lush green open spaces. All facilities a