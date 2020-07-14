Amenities
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki. The property is in a great location just around the corner from tons of restaurants, Wal-Mart, Ross, Foodland, Ala Moana Center, and much more. This property is perfect for those who want a central and convenient location but do not want to be right in the hustle and bustle of the city. Makiki is a great desirable residential location comprised of mostly condos, apartment buildings and houses. The property is just a couple blocks from the freeway on-ramp with a small convenience store, cafe, and restaurants. The property features on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities. Each apartment has its own private lanai perfect for taking in the fresh air or enjoying your morning coffee. We have a beautifully landscaped property with the serenity of shaded walkways, flowering plants and lush green open spaces. All facilities a