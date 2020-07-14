All apartments in Honolulu
Kewalo Apartments

1442 Kewalo Street · (808) 774-7881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kewalo Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki. The property is in a great location just around the corner from tons of restaurants, Wal-Mart, Ross, Foodland, Ala Moana Center, and much more. This property is perfect for those who want a central and convenient location but do not want to be right in the hustle and bustle of the city. Makiki is a great desirable residential location comprised of mostly condos, apartment buildings and houses. The property is just a couple blocks from the freeway on-ramp with a small convenience store, cafe, and restaurants. The property features on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities. Each apartment has its own private lanai perfect for taking in the fresh air or enjoying your morning coffee. We have a beautifully landscaped property with the serenity of shaded walkways, flowering plants and lush green open spaces. All facilities a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please Call for Details
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kewalo Apartments have any available units?
Kewalo Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does Kewalo Apartments have?
Some of Kewalo Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kewalo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kewalo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kewalo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kewalo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kewalo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kewalo Apartments offers parking.
Does Kewalo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kewalo Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kewalo Apartments have a pool?
No, Kewalo Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kewalo Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kewalo Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kewalo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Kewalo Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kewalo Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Kewalo Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
