Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

4170-2 Keanu Street

4170 Keanu St · (808) 377-4642
Location

4170 Keanu St, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,480

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to Tropic Gardens , located in the prestigious Waialae Kahala with good school district: Beautiful townhouse 2 bedroom 2 bath two-story includes 1 parking right in front of the unit. Renovated 2015 with vinyl plank wood floors and newer range & refrigerator, washer & dryer in the unit. Electric/cable/ internet are separate, available 7/16/2020, no smoking, pet negotiable. $2480/month includes water/sewer only & 1 parking. Great location walking distance to Kahala Mall, whole foods supermarket, bus line, etc. Easy access to freeway. Ample street parking

Note: Personal furnishings in photos are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have any available units?
4170-2 Keanu Street has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4170-2 Keanu Street have?
Some of 4170-2 Keanu Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170-2 Keanu Street currently offering any rent specials?
4170-2 Keanu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170-2 Keanu Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4170-2 Keanu Street is pet friendly.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street offer parking?
Yes, 4170-2 Keanu Street offers parking.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170-2 Keanu Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have a pool?
No, 4170-2 Keanu Street does not have a pool.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have accessible units?
No, 4170-2 Keanu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170-2 Keanu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4170-2 Keanu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4170-2 Keanu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
