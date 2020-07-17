4170-2 Keanu Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Tropic Gardens , located in the prestigious Waialae Kahala with good school district: Beautiful townhouse 2 bedroom 2 bath two-story includes 1 parking right in front of the unit. Renovated 2015 with vinyl plank wood floors and newer range & refrigerator, washer & dryer in the unit. Electric/cable/ internet are separate, available 7/16/2020, no smoking, pet negotiable. $2480/month includes water/sewer only & 1 parking. Great location walking distance to Kahala Mall, whole foods supermarket, bus line, etc. Easy access to freeway. Ample street parking



Note: Personal furnishings in photos are not included.