Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool putting green cc payments e-payments hot tub package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog grooming area

Experience stylish apartment living in a beautifully landscaped setting at The District at Vinings Apartments in Atlanta, GA.Within 2 miles of the Truist Park our spacious Vinings apartments include stunning views, impressive vaulted ceilings, private patios and deluxe gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and sleek modern cabinetry. And with luxury onsite amenities, like a plush resident clubhouse, a resort-style pool and sundeck, a spacious yoga and fitness center, a tennis court, outdoor putting green and so much more, you’re going to love where you live when you choose The District at Vinings.



Close to I-285, and conveniently situated near the Cumberland Mall, Akers Mill Square and a number of desirable shopping and dining destinations, you’ll never have to wander far from home to find exactly what you’re looking for. Treat yourself to an ideal blend of style and convenience at The District at Vinings Apartments.



