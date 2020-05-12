All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 110 Saltcreek Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
110 Saltcreek Point
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

110 Saltcreek Point

110 Saltcreek Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

110 Saltcreek Point, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move in!North Gwinnett school dist!3 mins to parks & Suwanee town.Excellent condition 3 bdrm/2 bath.High ceiling dinning rm open to great rm w. fireplace.Kitchen solid counter top & breakfast area on hardwood floor.Split bedrm plan.Master suite w/ tray ceiling,separate tub&shower,double vanity,walk in closet,other good size bed rms.Sun rm for extra space.Front porch,nice yard, level lot,close by cul de sac.Fencel,spacious backyard.Nice & quite neighborhood.2 yrs old HVAC.Convenient loc.Owner is GA licensed RE agent acting as principal.Application fee $55- $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Saltcreek Point have any available units?
110 Saltcreek Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 110 Saltcreek Point have?
Some of 110 Saltcreek Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Saltcreek Point currently offering any rent specials?
110 Saltcreek Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Saltcreek Point pet-friendly?
No, 110 Saltcreek Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point offer parking?
Yes, 110 Saltcreek Point offers parking.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Saltcreek Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point have a pool?
No, 110 Saltcreek Point does not have a pool.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point have accessible units?
No, 110 Saltcreek Point does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Saltcreek Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Saltcreek Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Saltcreek Point has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University