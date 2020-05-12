110 Saltcreek Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Ready for move in!North Gwinnett school dist!3 mins to parks & Suwanee town.Excellent condition 3 bdrm/2 bath.High ceiling dinning rm open to great rm w. fireplace.Kitchen solid counter top & breakfast area on hardwood floor.Split bedrm plan.Master suite w/ tray ceiling,separate tub&shower,double vanity,walk in closet,other good size bed rms.Sun rm for extra space.Front porch,nice yard, level lot,close by cul de sac.Fencel,spacious backyard.Nice & quite neighborhood.2 yrs old HVAC.Convenient loc.Owner is GA licensed RE agent acting as principal.Application fee $55- $75.