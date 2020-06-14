81 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1545 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3695 Crowchild dr
3695 Crowchild Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2 sqft
Single family home very close to Forsythe schools, parks and shipping. Swim and tennis and workout gym.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3691 sqft
Luxurious, very well maintained home in most desirable Lambert School District. Professionally landscaped, welcoming entrance foyer. Great room with fire place and book cases. Kitchen with breakfast room and keeping room. Huge Master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
25 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
City Guide for Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.

Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sugar Hill, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sugar Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

