3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:42 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1370 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Sugar Meadow Dr
945 Sugar Meadow Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
Beautiful Split Level Home in Sugar Hill! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with New floors and New paint throughout! Brightly lit kitchen with Breakfast Room and Pantry that leads out to a spacious deck.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast
5992 Mock Ives Ct, Sugar Hill, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4875 Cold Creek Ct
4875 Cold Creek Court, Sugar Hill, GA
Great 4 bedroom home with huge backyard near downtown Sugar Hill! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main level with large family room with stone fireplace open to kitchen with seating bar and granite countertops. Formal dining room finishes the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5266 Under Way
5266 Under Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1615 sqft
Beautiful non-step ranch in a sought after school district! Family room features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, newer paint, newer HVAC system, newer water heater. Large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and views to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4735 Diggers Way
4735 Diggers Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1438 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN LANIER SCHOOL DISTRICT. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM/DINING ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITIES & SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
358 Creek Manor Way
358 Creek Manor, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1924 sqft
Amazing end unit in best school cluster. North Gwinnett sought after schools. Fresh hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen has stained cabinets, with lots of space, SS appliances, breakfast bar overlooking great room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Penfield Circle
326 Penfield Cir, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5166 Wellisford Court
5166 Wellisford Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
Bright Kitchen offers breakfast Area, Island, Walk-in Pantry w/ View of Family Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanity & Soaking Tub, featuring walk in closet & separate garden tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
384 Ambrose Creek Drive
384 Ambrose Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
Brick Front Beauty in Highly Desireable Vanderbilt Suddivision. Walking distance to N. Gwinnett High School. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Granite in Kitchen, Stone Backsplash, Newer Oven/Cooktop, Fresh paint & carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5138 Leecroft Dr
5138 Leecroft Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms Total....4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Main Floor Ranch Style Home Located in Between 2 Cul-De-Sacs. .
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
668 Austin Creek Drive
668 Austin Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 668 Austin Creek Drive in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA
3-sides brick house w/3 car garage, 2 kitchens, 6-bedroom, 5.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4828 Sunview Ct
4828 Sunview Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
