/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
169 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
744 Laura Jean Ct
744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3738 sqft
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
326 Penfield Circle
326 Penfield Cir, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
732 Faraday Circle
732 Faraday Cir, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4294 sqft
For more information, contact Duo Wang at (347) 827-7286. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746810 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 story home with 4-side brick.Hardwood floor throughout whole house.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Drive
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5032 Cypress Point Drive
5032 Cypress Point Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2072 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOLS! READY TO MOVE IN! SWIM/TENNIS/CLUBHOUSE/PLAYGROUND. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM. OVERSIZE 4 BED 2.5 BATH, CUL-DE-SAC LEVEL LOT.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1545 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
742 Cedar Farms Drive
742 Cedar Farms Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
530 Eldridge Drive
530 Eldridge Drive, Forsyth County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,250
4130 sqft
Spacious 3 Story Home in Lambert High School District! - 7 Bedrooms/ 4 baths allows room for the entire family. Beautiful outdoor living featuring a screened porch w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ on the patio, in-ground trampoline, and play-set.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Accessible Apartments
Sugar Hill Apartments with BalconySugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Apartments with GymSugar Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSugar Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA