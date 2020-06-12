/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1168 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1332 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1170 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1069 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1058 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1262 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 Jackson St
254 West Jackson Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1008 sqft
TIDY BUNGALOW JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NEWLY RENOVATED WITHIN LAST FEW YEARS + INCLUDES: NEW FLOORS, ROOF, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS KIT PKG, TILED BATHS, NEW SYSTEMS HVAC & WATER HEATER & SIDING. SUPER ROOMATE PLAN.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
18 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1144 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1302 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
John's Creek Walk
16 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1174 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1101 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Similar Pages
Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Accessible Apartments
Sugar Hill Apartments with BalconySugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Apartments with GymSugar Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSugar Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA