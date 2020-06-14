Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugar Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4735 Diggers Way
4735 Diggers Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1438 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN LANIER SCHOOL DISTRICT. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM/DINING ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITIES & SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
358 Creek Manor Way
358 Creek Manor, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1924 sqft
Amazing end unit in best school cluster. North Gwinnett sought after schools. Fresh hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen has stained cabinets, with lots of space, SS appliances, breakfast bar overlooking great room.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
663 Roxholly Walk
663 Roxholly Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Buford - Traditional brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Enter the hardwood flooring foyer. Formal livingroom & dining room w/ separate family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
463 Via Secco Lane
463 Via Secco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2227 sqft
Available 06/25/20 Brand new luxury Suwanee Town Center townhouse - Property Id: 291983 Live at Suwanee town center! 2020 brand new construction. Open concept, 10 ceilings on main with custom white cabinets and huge granite island.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Buford! - COMING SOON! House will be available July 1st.Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
359 Oconee Lane
359 Oconee Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1568 sqft
Gorgeous updated split level home with tons of upgrades! The home has a spacious living room with hardwood style flooring as part of the modern renovations to the home. The living room also features a warm and welcoming stone fireplace.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8105 Cavendish Place
8105 Cavendish Place, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2613 sqft
Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.
City Guide for Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.

Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sugar Hill, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugar Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

