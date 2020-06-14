203 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4875 Cold Creek Ct
4875 Cold Creek Court, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1746 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with huge backyard near downtown Sugar Hill! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main level with large family room with stone fireplace open to kitchen with seating bar and granite countertops. Formal dining room finishes the main level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5138 Leecroft Dr
5138 Leecroft Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2985 sqft
6 Bedrooms Total....4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Main Floor Ranch Style Home Located in Between 2 Cul-De-Sacs. .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
668 Austin Creek Drive
668 Austin Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 668 Austin Creek Drive in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
4719 sqft
3-sides brick house w/3 car garage, 2 kitchens, 6-bedroom, 5.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1545 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3020 Northcliff Drive
3020 Northcliff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
3020 Northcliff Drive Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath in Suwanee - Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath, Split Bedroom Plan Kitchen Appliances Included 2 Story Vaulted Living Room & Entrance Sought-After Neighborhood, Right off of
City Guide for Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.

Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

