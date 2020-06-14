203 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with garage
Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.
Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more
Sugar Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.