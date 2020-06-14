/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
74 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
909 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
977 Lansfaire Xing
977 Lansfaire Crossing, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1250 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Spacious 1,250 sq ft. near shopping - Property Id: 297454 Spacious 1,250 sq. Ft basement apartment in the Lansfaire Xing subdivision in Suwanee off Moore Road. Walking distance to Chik-Fil-A and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
850 Riverdance Dr NW
850 Riverdance Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
2093 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom in a shared Townhouse - Property Id: 277731 Rooms are rented individually. No deposit, no lease, just month to month. Rent Includes all furniture and all utilities. Common areas are available to all.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3022 WILDWOOD ROAD
3022 Wildwood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797 I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
788 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
735 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
824 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Similar Pages
Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Accessible Apartments
Sugar Hill Apartments with BalconySugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Apartments with GymSugar Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSugar Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA