Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5041 Top Cat Court
5041 Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming townhome in great location - within walking distance of Sugar Hill Town Center shops and restaurants. Very clean unit ready for the perfect renter. Family room, dining room, laundry, kitchen and half bath on the main floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Sugar Meadow Dr
945 Sugar Meadow Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2107 sqft
Beautiful Split Level Home in Sugar Hill! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with New floors and New paint throughout! Brightly lit kitchen with Breakfast Room and Pantry that leads out to a spacious deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4875 Cold Creek Ct
4875 Cold Creek Court, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1746 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with huge backyard near downtown Sugar Hill! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main level with large family room with stone fireplace open to kitchen with seating bar and granite countertops. Formal dining room finishes the main level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4735 Diggers Way
4735 Diggers Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1438 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN LANIER SCHOOL DISTRICT. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM/DINING ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITIES & SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5138 Leecroft Dr
5138 Leecroft Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2985 sqft
6 Bedrooms Total....4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Main Floor Ranch Style Home Located in Between 2 Cul-De-Sacs. .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
4719 sqft
3-sides brick house w/3 car garage, 2 kitchens, 6-bedroom, 5.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4828 Sunview Ct
4828 Sunview Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,795
3004 sqft
Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1545 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
City Guide for Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.

Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sugar Hill, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sugar Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

