210 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with balcony
Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.
Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sugar Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.