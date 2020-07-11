/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
90 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
571 Wagon Hill Ln
571 Wagon Hill Lane, Sugar Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3367 sqft
Landlords are providing a BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER and Lawn Maintenance/Weed and Feed is included! BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN full of Natural Light, this stunning home shows like a MODEL HOME, conveniently located in a
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
288 Caldecote Court
288 Caldecote Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Great schools, great location, great space. This master on main rental has a great open floor plan, sitting on a culdesac, and has a private,fenced in, backyard. Several updates done recently to make living immeasurable.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
374 Suwanee Avenue
374 Suwanee Avenue, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Elegant 3BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, dining, and park with fountain and amphitheater.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2952 sqft
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Drive
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
30 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1545 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Pine Tree Dr
1804 Pine Tree Drive, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
775 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo on Lake Lanier - Property Id: 307251 Beautifully remodeled Condo set in the trees! Direct access to Lake Lanier. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307251 Property Id 307251 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5883201)
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2420 Clock Face Court
2420 Clock Face Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1803 sqft
Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3797 Brushy Ridge Way
3797 Brushy Ridge Way, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2420 sqft
Charming renovated house in quiet Suwanee subdivision. New hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs, fresh paint, private backyard, large bedrooms, washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5730 Jockey Walk
5730 Jockey Walk, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3766 sqft
Wide-plank hardwood flooring on entire main level. Features Formal DR & LR ideal for home office. Guest BR & full bath on main. Soaring two-story great room w/stacked stone fireplace views HUGE gourmet island kitchen w/gas cooking.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
380 Northaven Avenue
380 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2125 sqft
Brand new luxury townhouse in a top rated North Gwinnett school district., Hardwood floor on the main level. All new appliances, washer/dryer and 2" window blinds, 5 burner gas cook top, & double wall ovens.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2092 Deptford Drive
2092 Deptford Rd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
*Freshly Painted, Move in Ready* Sidewalk Community,has Pool and Park, Excellent Location of Sugarloaf Area, Great Schools!! Two Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Hardwood Floors /Fireplace, Opens to Formal Dining Room with Hardwood
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4260 Wildener Way
4260 Wildener Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2040 sqft
Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.
