accessible apartments
23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Hill
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
John's Creek Walk
21 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
John's Creek Walk
22 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
56 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
51 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1186 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
85 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
100 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 10:52am
4 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.
