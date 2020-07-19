All apartments in Stockbridge
1904 Chadberry Walk
1904 Chadberry Walk

1904 Chadberry Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Chadberry Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have any available units?
1904 Chadberry Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1904 Chadberry Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Chadberry Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Chadberry Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Chadberry Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk offer parking?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have a pool?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have accessible units?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Chadberry Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Chadberry Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
