6072 Indian Woods Circle

*TENANT OCCUPIED! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT*



GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN EXCLUSIVE MABLETON/VININGS AREA SWIM/TENNIS MIN TO I285, SHOPPNG, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT! NEUTRAL DECORATOR COLORS T/O; OPEN/AIRY PLAN W/FLLY EQUPPD GOURMET KTCHEN;DINING AREA; DECK OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA;FULL FIN TERRACE LVL W/FAM RM, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATH;ELEGANT MASTR SUITE ;LUX BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT AND MORE!! RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE AND ACCESS TO ALL AMENITIES. LOCATED IN OAKDALE BLUFFS SUBDIVISION. DIRECTIONS: I285W TO SOUTH COBB DR, TURN RT TO LFT ON HIGHLAND, LFT ON OAKDALE, GO 2 MILES TO LFT INTO S/D ON OAKDALE BLUFFS DR, SCHOOLS: ELEMENTARY: HARMONY-LELAND, MIDDLE: LINDLEY, HIGH: PEBBLEBROOK



OTHER FEATURES TO LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME INCLUDE:



-KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL APPLIANCES

-BLACK APPLIANCES WITH FRIDGE, GAS RANGE, MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER

-HONEY OAK KITCHEN CABINETS WITH UPDATED BRUSHED NICKEL HARDWARE

-BREAKFAST BAR

-BREAKFAST NOOK

-SEPARATE DINING AREA

-SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE

-UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT

-WALK IN LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER

-LAUNDRY LOCATED UPSTAIRS FOR CONVENIENCE

-POWDER ROOM OFF FROM FAMILY ROOM

-FINISHED BASEMENT WITH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR ENTRY

-SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING

-MASTER BATH INCLUDES SEPARATE GARDEN TUB, SHOWER, CERAMIC TILED FLOORING, AND DOUBLE VANITY

-SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BATH

-2 CAR GARAGE



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)