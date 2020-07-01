All apartments in Smyrna
511 Spring Heights Lane SE

Location

511 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely renovated 2 bed 2 bath in gated community with attached garage condo. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living area, tile flooring in the kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms. Bright kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Kitchen is open to the living room and dining room. Both bedrooms features en-suite baths and walk in closets. Other features include fireplace in living room, laundry room, private deck accessed from living room and master bedroom- as well as large attached one care garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
511 Spring Heights Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 511 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
511 Spring Heights Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE offers parking.
Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
No, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.

