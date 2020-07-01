511 Spring Heights Lane SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely renovated 2 bed 2 bath in gated community with attached garage condo. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living area, tile flooring in the kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms. Bright kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Kitchen is open to the living room and dining room. Both bedrooms features en-suite baths and walk in closets. Other features include fireplace in living room, laundry room, private deck accessed from living room and master bedroom- as well as large attached one care garage with storage.