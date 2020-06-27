3991 Gann Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious home with all the upgrades. Hardwood floors, renovated over sized eat-in kitchen with an abundance of natural light, granite counters and ss appliances. Large covered deck on front and 2 rear decks overlooking private back yard with in-ground pool. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Finished bedroom and bathroom in basement with plenty of storage. Tranquil and private lot. Rent INCLUDES monthly pool service, for carefree living and enjoyment. Pool is fenced for safety. Home is clean and ready for move-in. Won't last long! Steps away from King Springs Elem.