Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3991 Gann Road SE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

3991 Gann Road SE

3991 Gann Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3991 Gann Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious home with all the upgrades. Hardwood floors, renovated over sized eat-in kitchen with an abundance of natural light, granite counters and ss appliances. Large covered deck on front and 2 rear decks overlooking private back yard with in-ground pool. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Finished bedroom and bathroom in basement with plenty of storage. Tranquil and private lot. Rent INCLUDES monthly pool service, for carefree living and enjoyment. Pool is fenced for safety. Home is clean and ready for move-in. Won't last long! Steps away from King Springs Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3991 Gann Road SE have any available units?
3991 Gann Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3991 Gann Road SE have?
Some of 3991 Gann Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3991 Gann Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3991 Gann Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3991 Gann Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3991 Gann Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3991 Gann Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 3991 Gann Road SE offers parking.
Does 3991 Gann Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3991 Gann Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3991 Gann Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 3991 Gann Road SE has a pool.
Does 3991 Gann Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3991 Gann Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3991 Gann Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3991 Gann Road SE has units with dishwashers.
