All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2774 SPRING Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2774 SPRING Drive SE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

2774 SPRING Drive SE

2774 Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2774 Spring Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Love coming home to this beauty nestled conveniently between SunTrust Park and Smyrna Village. Walk to The Battery. Minutes from Cumberland Mall & Downtown ATL. 1 mile to I-75 and I-285. Plenty of space and storage. Rent or Airbnb the bonus suite above the detached garage (1bed/1bath) to supplement rent. Enjoy morning coffee on the expansive deck overlooking the huge fenced in the back yard. Very well maintained 4 sided brick home. Hardwood floors. Brand new SS appliances! New paint. Fans in all rooms. This one is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have any available units?
2774 SPRING Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have?
Some of 2774 SPRING Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 SPRING Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2774 SPRING Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 SPRING Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2774 SPRING Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2774 SPRING Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2774 SPRING Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2774 SPRING Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2774 SPRING Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 SPRING Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2774 SPRING Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College