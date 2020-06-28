2774 SPRING Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Love coming home to this beauty nestled conveniently between SunTrust Park and Smyrna Village. Walk to The Battery. Minutes from Cumberland Mall & Downtown ATL. 1 mile to I-75 and I-285. Plenty of space and storage. Rent or Airbnb the bonus suite above the detached garage (1bed/1bath) to supplement rent. Enjoy morning coffee on the expansive deck overlooking the huge fenced in the back yard. Very well maintained 4 sided brick home. Hardwood floors. Brand new SS appliances! New paint. Fans in all rooms. This one is a must-see.