2774 SPRING Drive SE

Amenities
Location, Location, Location!!! Love coming home to this beauty nestled conveniently between SunTrust Park and Smyrna Village. Walk to The Battery. Minutes from Cumberland Mall & Downtown ATL. 1 mile to I-75 and I-285. Plenty of space and storage. Rent or Airbnb the bonus suite above the detached garage (1bed/1bath) to supplement rent. Enjoy morning coffee on the expansive deck overlooking the huge fenced in the back yard. Very well maintained 4 sided brick home. Hardwood floors. Brand new SS appliances! New paint. Fans in all rooms. This one is a must-see.