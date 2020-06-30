1732 Highlands View Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath brick townhouse with lake view. Spacious foyer with gleaming hardwoods. Large great room with marble

fireplace wired for TV. Bright sunny kitchen with stained cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry new stainless steel appliances & hardwood floor. Kitchen opens to large

private deck. Upstairs has 2 bedroom suites with private baths and walk in closets. Master has a trey ceiling separate tub / shower and walk in closet.

Large bonus room downstairs with full bath. 1 car garage with storage closet. Community Pool. Easy commute to airport, downtown, 400