Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1732 Highlands View Drive SE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

1732 Highlands View Drive SE

1732 Highlands View Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Highlands View Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath brick townhouse with lake view. Spacious foyer with gleaming hardwoods. Large great room with marble
fireplace wired for TV. Bright sunny kitchen with stained cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry new stainless steel appliances & hardwood floor. Kitchen opens to large
private deck. Upstairs has 2 bedroom suites with private baths and walk in closets. Master has a trey ceiling separate tub / shower and walk in closet.
Large bonus room downstairs with full bath. 1 car garage with storage closet. Community Pool. Easy commute to airport, downtown, 400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have any available units?
1732 Highlands View Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have?
Some of 1732 Highlands View Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Highlands View Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Highlands View Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Highlands View Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE has a pool.
Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Highlands View Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Highlands View Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

