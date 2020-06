Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Townhome

Amazing Townhome Minutes from lots of Entertainment



This is a newly renovated townhome is walking distance to Jonquil Park, The new Braves Stadium, Cumberland Mall as well as several restaurants and grocery stores. It has two master bedrooms on the second floor with a private bath and separate vanity room. Cozy family room w/ brick fireplace & dining room. It has an updated kitchen and a large fenced in back yard with patio. Less than a mile from the highway, nightlife and shopping.



NO pets! No Animals!



The qualifications for rental are:

Income Verification – Must Make 2x Rent

Employment Verification

Rental Verification

Credit Check

Credit / Criminal Check

Application Fee $30