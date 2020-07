Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool key fob access yoga garage parking bbq/grill business center car charging coffee bar game room internet access media room

Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment residences and carriage homes feature sleek tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and modern innovations including keyless entry and smart thermostats in every home. Surround yourself with amenities you'll love coming home to - from our zero-entry saltwater pool to our 24/7 fitness center with cardio, boxing, and fitness equipment. Virtual tours are available - schedule yours today.