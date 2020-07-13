All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Parkside at the Highlands

2170 Benton Blvd · (833) 387-1889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11211 · Avail. Jul 27

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 09311 · Avail. Aug 23

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 02101 · Avail. Sep 19

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09103 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 11309 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 03203 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09300 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside at the Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
accessible
conference room
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
A picture-perfect lifestyle awaits you in one of our one, two or three-bedroom floor plans. Our elegant interiors include espresso cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, built-in microwaves, top of the line black appliances and two-inch blinds. Our resident amenities create the resort-style living that will suit your every need by offering a bark park, pet parlor, 24-hour fitness center, game room with kitchenette, business lounge and a sparkling swimming pool with outdoor grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - Up to One month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, Chow; No exotic pets are allowed at any time.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit; Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, Chow; No exotic pets are allowed at any time.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; No exotic pets are allowed at any time.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside at the Highlands have any available units?
Parkside at the Highlands has 19 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside at the Highlands have?
Some of Parkside at the Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside at the Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside at the Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside at the Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Parkside at the Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands offers parking.
Does Parkside at the Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside at the Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands has a pool.
Does Parkside at the Highlands have accessible units?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands has accessible units.
Does Parkside at the Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside at the Highlands has units with dishwashers.
