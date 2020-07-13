Parkside at the Highlands

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - Up to One month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, Chow; No exotic pets are allowed at any time.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; No exotic pets are allowed at any time.