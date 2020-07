Amenities

Welcome to Windsor at Glenridge, where every day is like living at an upscale resort. This boutique mid-rise Sandy Springs luxury apartment community features modern interiors, including granite countertops and espresso cabinets, as well as impressive amenities, including a 4,000-sq. ft. multi-level 24-hour fitness club and an off-leash Bark Park and Pet Spa. Experience unrivaled convenience with on-site retail shops with dry cleaning, tanning and nail salon services. Residents can conveniently walk downstairs to dine at Blue Moon Pizza, Sushi Nami, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, or QDOBA Mexican Eats. Everything you need is within close reach when you live at Windsor at Glenridge.Relax at our cozy mezzanine, overlooking our resort-style saline pool. With two poolside grills, as well as cabanas, it is the perfect place to spend your day. In the evening, enjoy the outdoor lounge and warm up by the fire pit. Windsor at Glenridge is the ultimate experience in luxury apartment living.