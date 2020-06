Amenities

One year old beautiful Townhome in a fabulous community in Sandy Springs! Unit is immaculate and is loaded with upgrades. Open floor plan! Top of the line appliances! Very large floor plan with spacious bedrooms. Community amenities include resort style pool, club house, fitness center and large park! Incredible location! Minutes to GA 400, Perimeter Mall and great shopping and restaurants!