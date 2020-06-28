All apartments in Sandy Springs
6726 Cadence Boulevard
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

6726 Cadence Boulevard

6726 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6726 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
One bedroom two stories ONE OF A KIND EXQUISITE NEW CONDO at ARIA/ UPSCALE brand new community. Modern unit has tons of upgrades. White kitchen cabinets, gorgeous countertops and kitchen backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. End unit with tons of day lights. Large deck over looking at green space. Hardwood floors throughout. Huge walk in closet. One car garage! Upgraded tiles in the bathroom. 2 pools, clubhouse, nature trail, gym, coffee shop. Available now. good credit. Furnished also can be offered at a different rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6726 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6726 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Cadence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6726 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6726 Cadence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6726 Cadence Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6726 Cadence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6726 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6726 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6726 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
