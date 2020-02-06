6436 N Hampton Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Riverside
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Great Home in a great location close to 400 and 285. Partially renovated with Fresh painted and landscaping. Great schools. Close to Parks, Restaurants and shoppings. Large yard perfect for kids and playing. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have any available units?
6436 North Hampton Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have?
Some of 6436 North Hampton Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 North Hampton Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
6436 North Hampton Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.