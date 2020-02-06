All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
6436 North Hampton Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6436 North Hampton Drive NE

6436 N Hampton Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

6436 N Hampton Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Home in a great location close to 400 and 285. Partially renovated with Fresh painted and landscaping. Great schools. Close to Parks, Restaurants and shoppings. Large yard perfect for kids and playing. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have any available units?
6436 North Hampton Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have?
Some of 6436 North Hampton Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 North Hampton Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
6436 North Hampton Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 North Hampton Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE offers parking.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have a pool?
No, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 North Hampton Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 North Hampton Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

