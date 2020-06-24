628 Granville Court

Amenities
Move in May 1st! Top floor unit nestled in the heart of Sandy Springs. Conveniently located to GA-400, I-285, Perimeter Mall, down town, the airport, shopping, dining and more. Gated and well maintained community with pool, clubhouse, fitness center and more. Gleaming hardwood floors, new lighting, new interior paint, stained cabinets, exotic granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Balcony overlooks court yard and has additional storage room. Gated, assigned parking with remote entry. Water, sewer and valet trash service included.