628 Granville Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

628 Granville Court

628 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

628 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
Move in May 1st! Top floor unit nestled in the heart of Sandy Springs. Conveniently located to GA-400, I-285, Perimeter Mall, down town, the airport, shopping, dining and more. Gated and well maintained community with pool, clubhouse, fitness center and more. Gleaming hardwood floors, new lighting, new interior paint, stained cabinets, exotic granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Balcony overlooks court yard and has additional storage room. Gated, assigned parking with remote entry. Water, sewer and valet trash service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Granville Court have any available units?
628 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 628 Granville Court have?
Some of 628 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
628 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 628 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 628 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 628 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 628 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 628 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 628 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 628 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
