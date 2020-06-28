All apartments in Sandy Springs
6215 Glenoaks
6215 Glenoaks

6215 Glen Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Glen Oaks Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
fireplace
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Beautiful Northlake Apartments Featuring Luxury & StyleWelcome to Providence of Northlake, an upscale residential community that offers luxurious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments near Northlake Mall. Each of these stunning homes features a unique layout with plenty of space, luxurious design touches and a wide range of amenities and conveniences that offer a true feeling of a dream home.In-home amenities at our apartments on Lavista Rd include designer kitchens with sleek appliances, alarm systems, built-in bookshelves, high-speed internet, hookups for full-sized washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces and much more. The Providence community also offers a number of ways to have fun, relax and get things done. Youll always have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, grilling areas and a fitness center and cardio area as long as you call these Northlake apartments your home.If youve been searching for apartments near Northlake Mall, you wont want to miss Providence of Northlake! Contact us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Glenoaks have any available units?
6215 Glenoaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6215 Glenoaks have?
Some of 6215 Glenoaks's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Glenoaks currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Glenoaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Glenoaks pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Glenoaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6215 Glenoaks offer parking?
No, 6215 Glenoaks does not offer parking.
Does 6215 Glenoaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 Glenoaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Glenoaks have a pool?
Yes, 6215 Glenoaks has a pool.
Does 6215 Glenoaks have accessible units?
No, 6215 Glenoaks does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Glenoaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Glenoaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 Glenoaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 Glenoaks does not have units with air conditioning.
