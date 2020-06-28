6215 Glenoaks

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool fireplace alarm system bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities alarm system gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Beautiful Northlake Apartments Featuring Luxury & StyleWelcome to Providence of Northlake, an upscale residential community that offers luxurious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments near Northlake Mall. Each of these stunning homes features a unique layout with plenty of space, luxurious design touches and a wide range of amenities and conveniences that offer a true feeling of a dream home.In-home amenities at our apartments on Lavista Rd include designer kitchens with sleek appliances, alarm systems, built-in bookshelves, high-speed internet, hookups for full-sized washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces and much more. The Providence community also offers a number of ways to have fun, relax and get things done. Youll always have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, grilling areas and a fitness center and cardio area as long as you call these Northlake apartments your home.If youve been searching for apartments near Northlake Mall, you wont want to miss Providence of Northlake! Contact us