All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5579 Julian Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5579 Julian Place Northeast
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5579 Julian Place Northeast

5579 Julian Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5579 Julian Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have any available units?
5579 Julian Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 5579 Julian Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5579 Julian Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5579 Julian Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College