Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5579 Julian Place Northeast
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM
1 of 54
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5579 Julian Place Northeast
5579 Julian Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5579 Julian Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have any available units?
5579 Julian Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 5579 Julian Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5579 Julian Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5579 Julian Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5579 Julian Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5579 Julian Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
