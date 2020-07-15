All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

5060 Riverview Road

5060 Riverview Road Northwest · (678) 235-8714
Location

5060 Riverview Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30339

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
carport
fire pit
gym
parking
SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE & Beautifully styled, understated elegant Frank Lloyd Wright home situated on 2.85 acres with Chattahoochee River views. The open floor plan features a kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens into a separate dining room and living area with wood burning fireplace. The main level includes two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and French doors opening into the home office. The sun room provides a lovely sitting area with desk space, alongside the staircase leading to the master suite. The master suite covers the entire upper level. The master bathroom features a soaking jet tub, stone dual-head shower, and generous walk in closet. The terrace level features a finished basement that offers functional space for a playroom, conference room, gym or additional storage space. The finished basement also has an in-law suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. This home has beautiful outdoor living areas, an outdoor fire pit, basketball goal and private circular drive with two-car carport. The home is fully wired for AT&T U-Verse, invisible fencing, and home security system. Ideal location with easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Riverview Road have any available units?
5060 Riverview Road has a unit available for $12,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5060 Riverview Road have?
Some of 5060 Riverview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 Riverview Road currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Riverview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Riverview Road pet-friendly?
No, 5060 Riverview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5060 Riverview Road offer parking?
Yes, 5060 Riverview Road offers parking.
Does 5060 Riverview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 Riverview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Riverview Road have a pool?
No, 5060 Riverview Road does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Riverview Road have accessible units?
No, 5060 Riverview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Riverview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5060 Riverview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 Riverview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 Riverview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
