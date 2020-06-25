Rent Calculator
481 Granite Ridge Place
481 Granite Ridge Place
481 Granite Ridge Place
481 Granite Ridge Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
parking
Immaculate and recently renovated end unit townhouse . Fresh paint , new carpets .
Great area, close to everything. Roommate floor plan! Full bath attached to both bedrooms. Will not last long!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have any available units?
481 Granite Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 481 Granite Ridge Place have?
Some of 481 Granite Ridge Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 481 Granite Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
481 Granite Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Granite Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 481 Granite Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 481 Granite Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Granite Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 481 Granite Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 481 Granite Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Granite Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Granite Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Granite Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
