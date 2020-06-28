All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 4560 Windsor Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
4560 Windsor Park Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

4560 Windsor Park Place

4560 Windsor Park Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4560 Windsor Park Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly renovated brick home, a stone's throw from Sandy Springs Gateway! Bright, white kitchen with new quartz countertops, eat-in breakfast area. Fabulous master retreat with new shower, whirlpool tub, custom his/her closets. Large secondary bedrooms, both with ensuite baths. Bonus storage room adjacent to large laundry upstairs. Hardwoods throughout main level. Fenced yard with space to run. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Only 1/2 mile to Chastain Park - walking path and all park amenities. Multiyear lease preferred. Riverwood HS District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have any available units?
4560 Windsor Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4560 Windsor Park Place have?
Some of 4560 Windsor Park Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Windsor Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Windsor Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Windsor Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Windsor Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Windsor Park Place offers parking.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Windsor Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Windsor Park Place has a pool.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have accessible units?
No, 4560 Windsor Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Windsor Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Windsor Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Windsor Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College