4560 Windsor Park Place

Newly renovated brick home, a stone's throw from Sandy Springs Gateway! Bright, white kitchen with new quartz countertops, eat-in breakfast area. Fabulous master retreat with new shower, whirlpool tub, custom his/her closets. Large secondary bedrooms, both with ensuite baths. Bonus storage room adjacent to large laundry upstairs. Hardwoods throughout main level. Fenced yard with space to run. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Only 1/2 mile to Chastain Park - walking path and all park amenities. Multiyear lease preferred. Riverwood HS District.