Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

335 Winding River Drive

335 Winding River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

335 Winding River Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
fully renovated 2 bedrooms 2 full bath, located minuets from shopping and all other necessities.New carpet, tile, int paint & light fixtures throughout to give the home a fresh feel! Water heater and windows recently replaced! Spacious family room perfect for entertaining guests. Enjoy home cooked meals in the dining room overlooking the kitchen. 2 generous bedrooms w/ updated bathrooms, perfect for roommates. covered patio overlooking the clubhouse! Enjoy the convenience of shopping, GA 400, Chattahoochee River & nearby parks. amazing opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Winding River Drive have any available units?
335 Winding River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 335 Winding River Drive have?
Some of 335 Winding River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Winding River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
335 Winding River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Winding River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 335 Winding River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 335 Winding River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 335 Winding River Drive offers parking.
Does 335 Winding River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Winding River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Winding River Drive have a pool?
No, 335 Winding River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 335 Winding River Drive have accessible units?
No, 335 Winding River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Winding River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Winding River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Winding River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Winding River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
