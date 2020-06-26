All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 330 Seamarsh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
330 Seamarsh Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

330 Seamarsh Court

330 Seamarsh Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 Seamarsh Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and well maintained home in North Harbor. Main level features foyer, living room, dining room, breakfast area, renovated kitchen, library/den, half bath, and laundry. Access to screened porch from the library/den. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Access to roof balcony from one of the secondary bedrooms. Two car garage. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. This home is available furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Seamarsh Court have any available units?
330 Seamarsh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 330 Seamarsh Court have?
Some of 330 Seamarsh Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Seamarsh Court currently offering any rent specials?
330 Seamarsh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Seamarsh Court pet-friendly?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court offer parking?
Yes, 330 Seamarsh Court offers parking.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Seamarsh Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have a pool?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have a pool.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have accessible units?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Seamarsh Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College