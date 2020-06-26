330 Seamarsh Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and well maintained home in North Harbor. Main level features foyer, living room, dining room, breakfast area, renovated kitchen, library/den, half bath, and laundry. Access to screened porch from the library/den. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Access to roof balcony from one of the secondary bedrooms. Two car garage. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. This home is available furnished.