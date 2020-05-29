240 Mystic Ridge Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Mystic Ridge of Sandy Springs: This beautiful tri-level townhome features gleaming hardwood flooring, coffered ceilings, ample storage & tons of natural light. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the open kitchen-living room space. Kitchen features include: Beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas range, breakfast bar & island. Custom book shelves/cabinetry & gas fireplace accent the living room. Bright & dramatic glass doorway leading to deck with fireplace. Large Master Suite w/ spa bath, finished terrace level Media Room w/ Full bath. 2 Car Garage.