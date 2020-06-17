2108 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Light & bright. Neutral colors. Best location in complex. Relax and enjoy privacy of lot. Mins. to Perimeter/Dunwoody/400. Tucked away in quiet area. Spacious plan, light filled, many extras. Carpet, tile floor in kitchen & bath. Refrig, washer/dryer, laundry room storage, custom master closet system. Ceiling fans in master, sun room, living room. White bead board in bath. Sunroom could be used for petite 2nd bedroom/office. View of woods, garbage & H2O included. Ride bike to Dunwoody Village, library, Publix & Starbucks.