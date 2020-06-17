All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

2108 Huntingdon Chase

2108 Huntingdon Chase · (404) 388-6565
Location

2108 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light & bright. Neutral colors. Best location in complex. Relax and enjoy privacy of lot. Mins. to Perimeter/Dunwoody/400. Tucked away in quiet area. Spacious plan, light filled, many extras. Carpet, tile floor in kitchen & bath. Refrig, washer/dryer, laundry room storage, custom master closet system. Ceiling fans in master, sun room, living room. White bead board in bath. Sunroom could be used for petite 2nd bedroom/office. View of woods, garbage & H2O included. Ride bike to Dunwoody Village, library, Publix & Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2108 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2108 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Huntingdon Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 2108 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
No, 2108 Huntingdon Chase does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2108 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
