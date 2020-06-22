2101 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Largest 1 BR/1 BA Floor Plan in this quiet, beautifully wooded Community. This Ground-Level Condo with Step-less Entry, located directly across from parking, was just completely painted with Neutral Colors and the entire Condo and Carpeting was deep cleaned. Great layout with lots of windows/natural light! Includes rare Sunroom with built-in Shelves. Perfect for a Home Office!! Rent includes WASHER & DRYER and WATER! All new Kitchen Appliances too. Great Amenities including Tennis and Pool. Near Shopping, Parks, GA 400, and much more. Pets Negotiable.