Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2101 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 Huntingdon Chase

2101 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Largest 1 BR/1 BA Floor Plan in this quiet, beautifully wooded Community. This Ground-Level Condo with Step-less Entry, located directly across from parking, was just completely painted with Neutral Colors and the entire Condo and Carpeting was deep cleaned. Great layout with lots of windows/natural light! Includes rare Sunroom with built-in Shelves. Perfect for a Home Office!! Rent includes WASHER & DRYER and WATER! All new Kitchen Appliances too. Great Amenities including Tennis and Pool. Near Shopping, Parks, GA 400, and much more. Pets Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2101 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2101 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Huntingdon Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Huntingdon Chase is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Huntingdon Chase does offer parking.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2101 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
