Sandy Springs, GA
197 Meeting Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

197 Meeting Lane

197 Meeting Ln · No Longer Available
Location

197 Meeting Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Pristine end unit town home in gated community inside the Perimeter. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - 1 mile to hospitals and minutes to Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping, and to Chastain Park. Renovated kitchen and baths. Spacious master suite with huge closet. Each bedroom has a private bath. Enormous terrace level with a full bath makes a great media room, guest suite and/or office. Wall of windows looks over a wooded back yard = shade in summer and sunshine in winter. Water/sewer/trash included. Available June 1. Owner holds a real estate license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Meeting Lane have any available units?
197 Meeting Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 197 Meeting Lane have?
Some of 197 Meeting Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Meeting Lane currently offering any rent specials?
197 Meeting Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Meeting Lane pet-friendly?
No, 197 Meeting Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 197 Meeting Lane offer parking?
Yes, 197 Meeting Lane offers parking.
Does 197 Meeting Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Meeting Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Meeting Lane have a pool?
No, 197 Meeting Lane does not have a pool.
Does 197 Meeting Lane have accessible units?
No, 197 Meeting Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Meeting Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Meeting Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Meeting Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Meeting Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
