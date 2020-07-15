197 Meeting Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Pristine end unit town home in gated community inside the Perimeter. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - 1 mile to hospitals and minutes to Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping, and to Chastain Park. Renovated kitchen and baths. Spacious master suite with huge closet. Each bedroom has a private bath. Enormous terrace level with a full bath makes a great media room, guest suite and/or office. Wall of windows looks over a wooded back yard = shade in summer and sunshine in winter. Water/sewer/trash included. Available June 1. Owner holds a real estate license.