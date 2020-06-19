All apartments in Sandy Springs
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway

1265 Mount Vernon Highway NE · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer. Our community boasts an extraordinary array of five-star amenities to provide unsurpassed luxury and convenience. Kick off your shoes, and settle into the casual elegance of one of the most distinctive luxury apartment communities in all of Perimeter. Take a relaxing dip in one of our sparkling swimming pools. Grab your racquets and enjoy a game of tennis. Come meet new friends at one of our Resident Functions. Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter is not your average community...we are so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have any available units?
1265 Mount Vernon Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have?
Some of 1265 Mount Vernon Highway's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Mount Vernon Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Mount Vernon Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Mount Vernon Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway offer parking?
No, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have a pool?
Yes, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway has a pool.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have accessible units?
No, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Mount Vernon Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Mount Vernon Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
