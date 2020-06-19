1265 Mount Vernon Highway

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer. Our community boasts an extraordinary array of five-star amenities to provide unsurpassed luxury and convenience. Kick off your shoes, and settle into the casual elegance of one of the most distinctive luxury apartment communities in all of Perimeter. Take a relaxing dip in one of our sparkling swimming pools. Grab your racquets and enjoy a game of tennis. Come meet new friends at one of our Resident Functions. Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter is not your average community...we are so much more.