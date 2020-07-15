1106 Natchez Trce

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1106 Natchez Trace

Sandy Springs, GA 30350



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



Great Condo unit in a wonderful location just outside the perimeter off GA-400 in the Dunwoody Lakes Complex! Open floor plan with large living room, dining room and sun room. Kitchen opens to the dining room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and beautiful countertops. Both bedrooms are large. Hardwood flooring throughout.

Close to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area with walking trails and more. Also close to great restaurants, including: Taste, Emidio's Restaurant, Asian Kitchen, Beef Grill, Ippolito's Italian, Porto Brasil, Aladdin's Mediterranean and Erawan Organic Thai Restaurant.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Atlanta Dept of Watershed Management

Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



