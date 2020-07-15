All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1106 Natchez Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1106 Natchez Trce
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

1106 Natchez Trce

1106 Natchez Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1106 Natchez Trace, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1106 Natchez Trace
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

Great Condo unit in a wonderful location just outside the perimeter off GA-400 in the Dunwoody Lakes Complex! Open floor plan with large living room, dining room and sun room. Kitchen opens to the dining room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and beautiful countertops. Both bedrooms are large. Hardwood flooring throughout.
Close to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area with walking trails and more. Also close to great restaurants, including: Taste, Emidio's Restaurant, Asian Kitchen, Beef Grill, Ippolito's Italian, Porto Brasil, Aladdin's Mediterranean and Erawan Organic Thai Restaurant.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Atlanta Dept of Watershed Management
Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Natchez Trce have any available units?
1106 Natchez Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1106 Natchez Trce have?
Some of 1106 Natchez Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Natchez Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Natchez Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Natchez Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Natchez Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce offer parking?
No, 1106 Natchez Trce does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Natchez Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce have a pool?
Yes, 1106 Natchez Trce has a pool.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce have accessible units?
No, 1106 Natchez Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Natchez Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Natchez Trce have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 Natchez Trce has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSandy Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College