BRENAU
Last updated July 15 2020
8 Apartments For Rent Near Brenau University
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr, Gainesville, GA
Studio
$590
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
835 sqft
Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville.
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.
1481 Bluff Valley Circle
1481 Bluff Valley Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1591 sqft
1481 Bluff Valley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Gainesville! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Hard To Find New Construction Townhomes in Quiet Gated Community. 3 Bedrooms. 2.
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.
120 North Ave
120 North Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1369 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of the city. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, sunroom and nice patio. Just off Green Street, close to Brenau, Northeast GA Medical Center, Downtown Gainesville and shopping. No pets.
