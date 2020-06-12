100 W Ridge Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gated Community! Pristine Property and complex. END UNIT. Green space to left of unit. Light and bright. Sunroom plus family rm and formal dining on first floor. Kitchen sparkles w/granite, ss appliances, NEW dble ovens and dishwasher. Open to keeping rm. Gas fireplace logs. Grand MSRT & SPA BTH. Ceiling fans in all BRs. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk in lower level w/ large 4th BR. Neutral cpt. Lower level BR perfect for nanny or in-law suite. Minutes to schools, restaurants, Pikes, post office, North Point, Perimeter, hwy 400 & 285. Community pool/tennis.