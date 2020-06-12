All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

100 W Ridge Way

100 West Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Ridge Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gated Community! Pristine Property and complex. END UNIT. Green space to left of unit. Light and bright. Sunroom plus family rm and formal dining on first floor. Kitchen sparkles w/granite, ss appliances, NEW dble ovens and dishwasher. Open to keeping rm. Gas fireplace logs. Grand MSRT & SPA BTH. Ceiling fans in all BRs. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk in lower level w/ large 4th BR. Neutral cpt. Lower level BR perfect for nanny or in-law suite. Minutes to schools, restaurants, Pikes, post office, North Point, Perimeter, hwy 400 & 285. Community pool/tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Ridge Way have any available units?
100 W Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Ridge Way have?
Some of 100 W Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 100 W Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 100 W Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 100 W Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 100 W Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 100 W Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
