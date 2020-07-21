Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
5064 Coventry Park Ct
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5064 Coventry Park Ct
5064 Coventry Park Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Peachtree Corners
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location
5064 Coventry Park Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath with one Bedroom on Main Floor. 2 car garage. Open floor plan with Family Room and Living Room. Laundry Room on second floor. Swim/Tennis subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have any available units?
5064 Coventry Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have?
Some of 5064 Coventry Park Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5064 Coventry Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5064 Coventry Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5064 Coventry Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5064 Coventry Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5064 Coventry Park Ct offers parking.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5064 Coventry Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5064 Coventry Park Ct has a pool.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 5064 Coventry Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5064 Coventry Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5064 Coventry Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5064 Coventry Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
