Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peachtree Corners apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
40 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
17 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$939
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5071 Bankside Way
5071 Bankside Way, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready & updated home close to Forum and new Town Center! New paint throughout interior. Beautiful new hardwood flooring throughout the the main & in the upper hallway.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5736 High Meadow Drive
5736 High Meadow Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3210 sqft
Move in ready 4 sides brick home with wonderful open floor plan in a safe and quick Cut-De-Sac. Oversize deck that overlooks a level backyard with trees along the property line for added privacy. A bedroom and full bath on main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4532 Claiborne Court
4532 Claiborne Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2970 sqft
Move-in Ready! Gorgeous new home at new subdivision The Oaks. (Map incorrect-House is located other side of Old Norcross Rd in the new subdivision) Master on the main level and futures 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3310 Avocet Ct
3310 Avocet Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2423 sqft
Amazing location convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, events and more! Wonderful floor plan and open concept with spacious Family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Ellard
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
35 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3977 HOWELL PARK Road
3977 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745816 to view more pictures of this property. BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY TOWNHOME FOR RENT! BRIGHT, SUNNY KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
2960 Coles Way
2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2484 sqft
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4013 Howell Park Road
4013 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peachtree Corners, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peachtree Corners apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

