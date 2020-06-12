/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
209 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
31 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
5 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
10 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4970 Ancroft Court
4970 Ancroft Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
4816 River Walk Court
4816 River Walk Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
- Very private split level home in quiet Cul-de-Sac in small neighborhood, hardwood floors on main, and bedrooms, small built in cabinet for bar or entertainment center in the den , Big deck overlooking 1 acre of fenced, wooded creek lots of
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5085 Avala Park Lane
5085 Avala Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
Well maintained, new paint inside, new carpet upstairs, walk to Forum Shopping Center & restaurants. Minutes away from Jones Bridge Park. Pet is allowed with non refundable $300 fee.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3436 Lockmed Drive
3436 Lockmed Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & IMMACULATE BRICK TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES IN A GATED COMMUNITY PERFECT PEACHTREE CORNER AREA, NEW PAINT, CARPET & ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,TILE BACK SPLASH, FORMAL LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2852 Herrington Drive
2852 Herrington Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Peachtree Corners. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4423 AXSON Court
4423 Axson Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
Run don't walk to a turn key home in desired Peachtree Station in Simpson Elementary school district! Renovated open concept kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry over looking family room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4532 Claiborne Court
4532 Claiborne Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
Move-in Ready! Gorgeous new home at new subdivision The Oaks. (Map incorrect-House is located other side of Old Norcross Rd in the new subdivision) Master on the main level and futures 4 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
55 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Bronco Trail
2624 Bronco Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1264 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full month rent). 14 month lease minimum. Fantastic two story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1264 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4013 Howell Park Road
4013 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main.
Similar Pages
Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Accessible ApartmentsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Balcony
Peachtree Corners Apartments with GaragePeachtree Corners Apartments with GymPeachtree Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA